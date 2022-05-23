Caution tempers Japanese interest in shipborne TB3
Amid competition with Chinese manufacturers in the international market for strike UAVs, Turkish manufacturer Baykar Defense seized an opportunity in March to pitch the Bayraktar TB3 UCAV to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).
In a media interview with Nikkei Asia, Baykar CTO Selçuk Bayraktar emphasised the foldable wings on the TB3, which he said would enable the JMSDF to pack several of the aircraft aboard its Izumo-class helicopter carriers.
Bayraktar urged Japan to ‘obtain armed drones as soon as possible’, and he claimed that the TB3 and larger TB2 would be ‘a better option’ for other
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
UK picks Skydio X2D as platform for new nano-UAS capabilities
X2D drones from US-based Skydio with AI algorithms and a 3D scanning capability will be provided under Spiral 4 of the UK MoD Future Capabilities Group nano-UAS framework programme.
-
DGA missile test unit puts surveillance on a tether
The Orion 2 tethered UAV will be used to enhance observation and security at two French missile test sites.
-
AeroVironment calls on US Army to scrap FTUAS Increment 2
A leading competitor involved in the US Army's Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (FTUAS) programme wants to see a forthcoming phase in the project axed.
-
Teledyne FLIR launches Stormcaster-DX for standoff drone-based targeting
The Stormcaster-DX laser target designator for small VTOL UASs is designed for small unit teams operating at the tactical edge who require the ability to designate targets at short notice.
-
DoD orders quadcopters with ‘Swiss Army knife’ operating system
Wolverine UAVs ordered by the DoD are designed to be fully GPS-resilient for use in urban warfare scenarios.
-
Silent Sentinel to provide threat detection for UK MoD’s RPV programme
Silent Sentinel joins Phase 3 of the UK MoD’s RPV programme to provide the Mission Master UGV with sensors.