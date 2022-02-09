Chinese UCAVs remain popular, but buyer beware!

Russian roulette (Comment)
The 2014 annexation of Crimea shocked the international community and now, less than a decade later, all eyes are back on Ukraine as Russian forces surround the nation.
The Wing Loong 1E UAV successfully performed its maiden flight in China on 18 January, flying for a total of 22 minutes.
This variant of AVIC’s Wing Loong is distinguished by its fuselage and wings made entirely from composites. AVIC has released no specifications, but the designer claims better endurance, efficiency, range and reliability.
Minor modifications on the Wing Loong IE include a slightly modified nose and winglets to improve aerodynamics. Like the baseline Wing Loong I, it will carry weapons on underwing hardpoints.
It is unclear how the Wing Loong IE differs from the existing ID, which first
Development of the AARGM-ER continues with its second successful test flight.
Patria and Pratt & Whitney announce further collaboration on engines for F-16 and F-15 combat aircraft.
Patria and Pratt & Whitney are working towards a formal long-term agreement for F100 engine MRO and engineering support.
At the current pace, the US may not field a glide-phase interceptor until the 2030s, but a new report from the CSIS indicates that this could be accelerated.