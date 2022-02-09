Chinese UCAVs remain popular, but buyer beware!

The Wing Loong 1E UAV successfully performed its maiden flight in China on 18 January, flying for a total of 22 minutes.

This variant of AVIC’s Wing Loong is distinguished by its fuselage and wings made entirely from composites. AVIC has released no specifications, but the designer claims better endurance, efficiency, range and reliability.

Minor modifications on the Wing Loong IE include a slightly modified nose and winglets to improve aerodynamics. Like the baseline Wing Loong I, it will carry weapons on underwing hardpoints.

It is unclear how the Wing Loong IE differs from the existing ID, which first