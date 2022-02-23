Canada shines more light on RPAS plans

The main competitors in the Canadian optionally armed Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) programme remain in contention after the Department of National Defence (DND) issued the RfP on 11 February.

Two qualified suppliers — L3Harris Technologies and General Atomics — each lead rival teams to battle for a contract award that is expected in 2024.

General Atomics heads Team Guardian and is offering the MQ-9B Reaper, while Team Artemis is proposing the Artemis UAS that is based on the Heron TP aircraft from Israel Aerospace Industries.

The RPAS project for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) requires that each