Canada awaits armed UAVs by 2026

Aerovironment demonstrates Switchblade 300 ALE capability
Aerovironment has announced a first ever demonstration of switchblade 300 loitering munitions from Jump 20 fixed wing UAVs.
In its ‘Strong, Secure, Engaged’ defence strategy laid out in 2017, the Canadian federal government announced that the country would acquire armed UAVs as part of the Joint Unmanned Surveillance and Target Acquisition System (JUSTUS) initiative, which evolved into the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) programme.
The goal of the RPAS is to provide the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) with an all-new fleet of armed MALE UAVs to primarily gather intelligence and carry out precision strikes as part of a multi-phased FMS procurement.
RPAS marks the first time that the Canadian government has approved the procurement of UAVs …
