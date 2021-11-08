To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Canada awaits armed UAVs by 2026

8th November 2021 - 18:02 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

RSS

An armed US MQ-9B Reaper before a flight from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on 4 October 2021. (Photo: USAF/Staff Sgt Divine Cox).

Will the battle to provide MALE UAVs for the Royal Canadian Air Force hinge on the terms of the NORAD agreement between Canada and the US?

In its ‘Strong, Secure, Engaged’ defence strategy laid out in 2017, the Canadian federal government  announced that the country would acquire armed UAVs as part of the Joint Unmanned Surveillance and Target Acquisition System (JUSTUS) initiative, which evolved into the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) programme.

The goal of the RPAS is to provide the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) with an all-new fleet of armed MALE UAVs to primarily gather intelligence and carry out precision strikes as part of a multi-phased FMS procurement.

RPAS marks the first time that the Canadian government has approved the procurement of UAVs …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Unmanned Vehicles

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users