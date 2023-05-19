British Army eyes new small armed UAS capability

In documents published by the UK MoD, the service is interested in exploring potential armed UAS capabilities with a maximum take-off weight – including payload – of 350g.

The army is interested in small armed UASs with modular payloads – allowing users to switch out equipment in a timely manner as a tactical situation evolves.

Expandable or reusable solutions are sought, depending on the tactical situation and payload.

The UAS must be capable of being launched in multiple ways to suit various scenarios and have a minimum flight time of 20min, regardless of the payload carried.

This information is sought to