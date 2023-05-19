To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

British Army eyes new small armed UAS capability

19th May 2023

The UK is seeking information on armed UAS that could be used by the British Army. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

The UK MoD has released a request for information on small armed UAS which could be used by the British Army.

In documents published by the UK MoD, the service is interested in exploring potential armed UAS capabilities with a maximum take-off weight – including payload – of 350g.

The army is interested in small armed UASs with modular payloads – allowing users to switch out equipment in a timely manner as a tactical situation evolves.

Expandable or reusable solutions are sought, depending on the tactical situation and payload.

The UAS must be capable of being launched in multiple ways to suit various scenarios and have a minimum flight time of 20min, regardless of the payload carried.

This information is sought to

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

