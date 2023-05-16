Contract award imminent for new British Army bridging capability
WFEL is expected to be awarded a contract by the UK MoD's Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) organisation in the second half of 2023 for production phase of Project Tyro, a major programme to replace two currently deployed bridge systems used by the Royal Engineers (RE).
RBSL had also originally competed for Tyro, but subsequently withdrew from the project leaving WFEL as the sole bidder.
While RBSL was aiming to upgrade the existing BR90 system, for which it is the Post Design Services contractor, WFEL has elected to replace the bridging systems currently deployed by the RE with new equipment.
The
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
EOS unveils Slinger C-UAS weapon system
EOS in Australia has come up with a dedicated C-UAS weapon that can be mounted on light 4x4 vehicles.
-
Rheinmetall nets multi-million-euro ammunition order
Rheinmetall has won a contract to supply a European customer with artillery ammunition.
-
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM will test electric motorcycles
US Special Operations Command’s next Technical Experimentation event will evaluate Ryvid’s electric motorcycles.
-
SOF Week 2023: MRZR Alpha will receive new capabilities
Polaris is working on engineering changes to increase the exportable power of the vehicle to up to 5kw.