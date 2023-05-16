To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Contract award imminent for new British Army bridging capability

16th May 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

A Boxer MRAV 8x8 carrying a Leguan bridge which is launched over rear of the platform. (Photo: WFEL)

The UK MoD is expected to award a contract to WFEL to provide replacements for the Royal Engineers' Close Support Bridge and General Support Bridge systems later this year.

WFEL is expected to be awarded a contract by the UK MoD's Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) organisation in the second half of 2023 for production phase of Project Tyro, a major programme to replace two currently deployed bridge systems used by the Royal Engineers (RE).

RBSL had also originally competed for Tyro, but subsequently withdrew from the project leaving WFEL as the sole bidder.

While RBSL was aiming to upgrade the existing BR90 system, for which it is the Post Design Services contractor, WFEL has elected to replace the bridging systems currently deployed by the RE with new equipment.

