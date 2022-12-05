To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BMT showcases UAV payload delivery device

5th December 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

BMT's Sparrow system only requires a line to be attached to a UAS to be operated. (Photo: BMT)

With Sparrow, BMT aims to solve the challenge of getting supplies from UAS to forces on the ground.

BMT has showcased a UAV payload delivery device, Sparrow, at the UK MoD’s Army Warfighting Experiment (AWE).

The system is a lightweight suspended robot that descends on a line from the UAV carrying a payload.

Sparrow allows the drone to remain higher above a target location when compared to using a traditional winch-based solution to deliver payloads to the ground.

Related Articles

How cargo containers for UAVs can improve resupply capabilities

The solution was demonstrated during the AWE in November and will be showcased at an exploitation symposium planned for early 2023.

The concept allows payloads to be delivered from as high as 200ft in windy conditions and 500-1000ft in light winds.

BMT adds that Sparrow allows payloads to be delivered accurately in confined spaces with vertical surfaces, such as urban environments.

Operating higher gives the benefits of keeping UAVs clear of aerial obstructions and makes the delivery of supplies more covert from a noise perspective.

The system requires only the top of its line to be attached to a third-party aircraft.

Sparrow has an internally powered cable drum, four side-facing rotors and necessary sensors, power and processing to enable autonomy from the UAV. An in-hub motor and brake control rotation of the drum allowing rapid ascent and ascent.

The rotors do not generate lift but are used to counter the wind direction or move the payload horizontally.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us