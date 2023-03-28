Baykar offers first look at Bayraktar TB3 ahead of UCAV's first flight

Teasing the uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) ahead of next month's Teknofest event in Istanbul, Baykar says the folding-wing aircraft is designed to operate from aircraft carriers with short flight decks, such as Turkey's future TCG Anadolu.

According to Baykar officials, the TB3 will finish its testing phase by the end of this year.

The images released on 27 March marked the first time the UCAV has been officially pictured.

The TB3 has been tailored to operate from Anadolu, with Ankara having to pivot away from the ship carrying F-35B fighter jets following its ejection from the international programme,