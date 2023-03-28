To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Baykar offers first look at Bayraktar TB3 ahead of UCAV's first flight

28th March 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Bayraktar TB3 features folding wings and is larger than the widely publicised TB2. (Photo: Baykar)

Turkish UAV manufacturer Baykar has released images of the in-development Bayraktar TB3 before its imminent first flight.

Teasing the uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) ahead of next month's Teknofest event in Istanbul, Baykar says the folding-wing aircraft is designed to operate from aircraft carriers with short flight decks, such as Turkey's future TCG Anadolu.

According to Baykar officials, the TB3 will finish its testing phase by the end of this year.

The images released on 27 March marked the first time the UCAV has been officially pictured.

The TB3 has been tailored to operate from Anadolu, with Ankara having to pivot away from the ship carrying F-35B fighter jets following its ejection from the international programme,

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

