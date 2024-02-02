BAE Systems buys Malloy heavy lift drone company

BAE Systems has acquired British heavy lift UAS company Malloy Aeronautics to further develop its existing uncrewed portfolio.

Malloy has been known for designing and supplying all-electric UAS, with some of its quadcopters capable of carrying payloads up to 300kg over short- and medium-range missions.

“Our acquisition of Malloy Aeronautics is part of our ongoing strategy to develop and invest in breakthrough technologies which augment our existing capabilities and provide our customers with the innovation they need in response to evolving requirements,” said Simon Barnes, group managing director of BAE Systems’ Air sector.

The two companies have been collaborating on various projects since 2021. One of the flagship efforts of the collaboration has been the T-650 multi-role quadcopter UAS.

The all-electric-powered platform produces zero carbon and has several potential applications, such as cargo-carrying, casualty evacuation, close air support, maritime search and rescue, ISR, anti-submarine warfare and maritime mine countermeasures. Depending on demand, BAE Systems forecasted an in-service date of 2025 for the platform.

It was not clear how the procurement would affect the T-650 development, but the companies previously disclosed that Malloy was the lead authority for the design and build of the drone, while BAE was responsible for payload integration.

Recent acquisitions, such as the 2022 purchase of Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), have suggested that BAE Systems would prefer to maintain a hands-off, less interventionist approach.

“Malloy’s approximately 80-strong workforce will continue to operate from its site in Berkshire, supporting its existing customers,” the company said. “BAE Systems and Malloy…will further develop Malloy's existing portfolio and accelerate new and novel technologies to customers worldwide.”