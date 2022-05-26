BAE Systems targets 2025 entry to service for all-electric T-650 UAV
Dependent on demand, BAE Systems is forecasting an in-service date of 2025 for the all-electric T-650 heavy-lift UAV.
The manufacturer and partner Malloy Aeronautics are planning on flying a smaller-scale testbed demonstrator ‘at the back end of the summer’ to prove the capabilities of battery and motor technology integrated on the multirole aircraft, according to Neil Appleton, head of electric products at BAE Systems.
Assessment of battery and motor technologies will open the way to the T-650 being prepared to lift ‘significantly heavier payloads’ and BAE then addressing priority use cases.
Appleton suggested that once those plans are achieved new
