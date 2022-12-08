How autonomous architectures can push utility of UAVs to new heights
Autonomous architectures can allow teams of UAS to engage in independent teamwork even in a degraded communications environment using a mix of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
Leaning on case-based reasoning, an AI technique where new problems are solved based on the solutions to past ones, software company Stottler Henke has developed the Smart COordination of UAV Teams (SCOUT) architecture which is being furthered for the USAF.
Born of an initial prototype for NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Centre, SCOUT can help reduce the personnel needed to operate large fleets of UAVs and enable flight operations deep into
