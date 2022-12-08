To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How autonomous architectures can push utility of UAVs to new heights

8th December 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Stottler Henke is contributing to aspects of the US Army's Air Launched Effects (ALE) programme. (Photo: US Army).

Autonomous architectures can help UAS teams operate in contested airspace and reduce workload burdens.

Autonomous architectures can allow teams of UAS to engage in independent teamwork even in a degraded communications environment using a mix of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Leaning on case-based reasoning, an AI technique where new problems are solved based on the solutions to past ones, software company Stottler Henke has developed the Smart COordination of UAV Teams (SCOUT) architecture which is being furthered for the USAF.

Born of an initial prototype for NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Centre, SCOUT can help reduce the personnel needed to operate large fleets of UAVs and enable flight operations deep into

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

