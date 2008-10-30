Australia will run restricted competition for JP 129 replacement
Senior Australian defence capability planners have confirmed there will be a restricted competition process for the troubled Australian Army JP129 tactical UAV requirement.
Defence officials appearing before Australian Senate budget hearings 22 October had advised that a requirements validation process is now underway with the restricted competition to be fast tracked.
The head of Australian defence capability development Vice Admiral Matt Tripovich told the Senate hearings that ‘We are doing a quick review of the requirements to make sure they are still valid and there are no requirements that are impossible to meet, if you like, with the technology that
