Anduril's extra-large UUV Ghost Shark edges closer to production in Australia

The Dive-LD system was on display at the Anduril stand that is a much smaller 3t UUV with a capability for 10 day operations going down to depths of 6,000ft. This is being targeted at the military and commercial applications. (Tim Fish)

Australia has been focusing on uncrewed systems solutions as a way of expanding coverage of its extensive maritime exclusive economic zones and as a way of expanding mass for the Royal Australian Navy.