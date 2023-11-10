To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Anduril's extra-large UUV Ghost Shark edges closer to production in Australia

10th November 2023 - 07:47 GMT | by Tim Fish in Sydney

RSS

The Dive-LD system was on display at the Anduril stand that is a much smaller 3t UUV with a capability for 10 day operations going down to depths of 6,000ft. This is being targeted at the military and commercial applications. (Tim Fish)

Australia has been focusing on uncrewed systems solutions as a way of expanding coverage of its extensive maritime exclusive economic zones and as a way of expanding mass for the Royal Australian Navy.

US uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) systems manufacturer Anduril, through its Australian subsidiary, has a contract to deliver three extra-large prototype UUVs (XLUUVs) named Ghost Shark to the Royal Australian Navy.

Speaking to Shephard at the Indo-Pacific Maritime exhibition in Sydney, Shane Arnott, senior vice-president of engineering at Anduril Australia, said that the company had demonstrated a minimum viable capability under a fast track development contract from Warfare Innovation (WIN) Branch and has been building a low-rate production factory in-country to allow production of Ghost Shark to begin in the mid-2025 timeframe. 

‘There will be a programme of record,’ Arnott remarked.

Anduril will deliver three

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us