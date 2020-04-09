Boeing reaches Loyal Wingman Programme milestones

Boeing Australia has reached two key milestones in its Loyal Wingman – Advanced Development Programme for the RAAF.

These include ‘weight on wheels’ and ‘aircraft power on’, the company announced on 9 April. System installation and integration accelerated after Boeing completed the first 11.7m-long fuselage on 10 February.

Shane Arnott, programme director of the Boeing Airpower Teaming System (the alternative name for Loyal Wingman), said: ‘We’re continuing at pace toward our goal of flying later this year, so that we can show our customer and the world what unmanned capability like this can do.’

This first aircraft is one of three being developed as part of the RAAF Loyal Wingman Programme.

Boeing has worked with 16 Australian defence industry partners during the development process including BAE Systems Australia, RUAG Australia, Ferra Engineering and AME Systems.

