What to expect at IT²EC 2022 (Sponsored)

The International Training Technology Exhibition & Conference (IT²EC) offers Europe’s leading forum for decision-makers from military, government, industry and academia to showcase evolving product and service solutions, monitor competitor and collaborator activities, evaluate emerging trends and technologies, network with new and existing connections and discover and shape future initiatives.

Critical technologies

The 2022 conference agenda will be led by an overarching theme focussing on navigating rapidly evolving technologies for training and education. The ability to effectively navigate data, modelling, algorithms and simulations are now a part of our daily lives, and what were potential plans for Digital Twins and other relevant technologies are increasingly considered critical. Topics such as ‘Train, Reflect, Learn and Train Again’ and the ‘Reality-Simulation-Reality cycle and the Digital Twin approach’ are now recognised as fundamental enablers for robust training systems and the only cost-effective way to train with the necessary degrees of reality.

The last 12 months in particular have presented the world with rapid advances in training and simulation. And while our industry has adapted during two-years of remote learning, IT²EC offers a welcome return to in-person events with a rich line-up of presenters ready to deliver the latest developments in their subject areas, relevant for the super-charged thinking needed to respond to the post-pandemic world. Across the three days, the agenda will cover the ‘Expansion of the Digital Twins Concept, the Risks of Using AI, and Human and Machine Learning’.

At each day of the conference all three pillars will have a theatre, each discussing the latest developments in their respective remits; Human Factors, Technologies & Architectures, and Emerging Solutions.

The Day 1 opening keynote to be delivered by Major General Richard Oppelaar, Commandant General of the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps. The day will continue with discussions on performance improvement, VR & AR technology for training and cyber, secure, scalable & beyond multiplayer. Topics include utilising VR and AR in NATO Systems Training, going beyond multiplayer with distributed simulation, the path to development of fully immersive flight training technology: pitfalls and opportunities, media simulation in multi-domain operational exercise, and VR eye movement training for room clearance.

Day 2 will also investigate the case for VR & AR technology for training, whilst also examining the nuances of gaming, planning & execution at scale and simulation architectures. With speakers from the British Army Intelligence Corps, Western Norway University of Applied Sciences and prime contractors, the variety of sessions covered in this day’s agenda is truly unparalleled.

Other Day 2 speakers include Dr. Wink Bennett, who will chair a session titled ‘AI: The Future is Now. Or Pretty Soon. Probably. Are You Ready?’ with speakers from US Army Futures Command, Aptima and Eduworks. Similarly, Wim Huiskamp, Chief Scientist Modelling and Simulation, TNO Defence, will host the much anticipated panel, ‘An overview and open discussion about the NATO MSaaS activities and challenges’.

The final day of this year’s conference will provide a forward-looking agenda, which will address pioneering topics in the keynote addresses. Session ‘Distributed Synthetic Training: Roadmap towards a Future NATO Capability’, will see Wing Commander Ruari Henderson-Begg of the RAF, Dr Robert Siegfried from NATO’s Modelling and Simulation Group and Brigadier General Ilmars Lejins, Assistant Chief of Staff Joint Force Development, ACT, NATO, all take the stage to discuss this important development.

Finally, a look at COVID’s impact on learning, Digital Twins and a recap of the 2021 DSEI panel on ‘The Defence Synthetic Environment Platform’ will conclude this year’s IT²EC conference.

What can visitors can look forward to at the exhibition?

IT²EC 2022 attendees will find technologies on display that have the potential to re-shape the future of training in military and civil domains. Training and simulation organisations of all sizes will be displaying latest products and services, including Lockheed Martin, SAAB, CAE, Varjo, SimCentric and MAK Technologies, among many others.

The return of the DisTec (Disruptive Technology) show floor experience will be a major highlight, providing a forum for cross-industry, cutting-edge technological innovation in military training to be showcased. Visitors will be able to get hands-on experience of emerging solutions, where organisations will present research and host live demonstrations. Across the three days, the agenda will look at challenges and how innovation helps to establish a safer future by improving command, operations and training. It will also focus on how cutting-edge technology such as VR, AR and 6G can be used to enhance military training and increase performance efficiency.

In response to COVID-19, IT²EC 2022 will follow government health and safety guidelines to ensure that social distancing and hygiene measures are in place to protect attendees.