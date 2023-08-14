UK trains hundreds of Ukrainian marines

Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian marines are returning home after being trained by UK Royal Marines and British Army Commandos, during a six-month UK programme supported by international partners.

The training, first announced by the UK during Ukrianian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the country in February, has seen British Commandos training Ukraine’s forces in small boat amphibious operations – conducting beach raids using inflatable craft.

It is the first programme of amphibious training delivered by the UK to Ukraine, culminating with the Ukrainian marines planning and conducting raids by both day and night.

‘This programme of training, delivered by elite British commandos, will support Ukraine to build its own distinct marine force and expand its capability to operate in a maritime environment,’ UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Around 900 Ukrainian marines have completed the course, which included training to use Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons (NLAW) and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, use of mortars and UAS for reconnaissance, and explosive demolition of obstacles such as Dragon’s Teeth anti-vehicle fortifications.

More than 20,000 recruits from the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received training in the UK since the start of 2022, learning frontline skills including trench and urban warfare, leadership and medical training.