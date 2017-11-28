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I/ITSEC 2017: Israel conducts Blue Flag exercise

28th November 2017 - 12:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Orlando

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In what was claimed to be the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) largest ever live air training event, the nation hosted aircraft from seven air forces at its base at Ovda, north of Eilat in southern Israel.

To coordinate the exercise Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) supplied the IAF with a new debriefing system based on the company’s EHUD Autonomous Air Combat Manoeuvring (AACMI) capability. Over 1,000 EHUD AACMI pods are currently in service around the world.

IAI explained that the new debrief system is, ‘characterised and optimised for the special requirements of IAF and the Blue Flag Exercise and it is

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Trevor Nash

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Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

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