Paris Air Show: New target drone on target

Leonardo has introduced its new Mirach 40 (M-40) aerial target system to the market at the Paris Air Show 2017.

The company is looking to provide a complete training service with the new aerial target which includes the target itself, the ground control station and the launch catapult.

The company told Shephard that it has demonstrated the M-40 to potential customers but could not disclose who it is production ready for.

The new platform is based on the company’s Mirach 100/5 target drone which has been used as a threat simulator in a variety of international armed forces including France,