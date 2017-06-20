Paris Air Show: New target drone on target
Leonardo has introduced its new Mirach 40 (M-40) aerial target system to the market at the Paris Air Show 2017.
The company is looking to provide a complete training service with the new aerial target which includes the target itself, the ground control station and the launch catapult.
The company told Shephard that it has demonstrated the M-40 to potential customers but could not disclose who it is production ready for.
The new platform is based on the company’s Mirach 100/5 target drone which has been used as a threat simulator in a variety of international armed forces including France,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Paris Air Show 2017 Show News
-
Paris Air Show: Striker II from testbed to head
BAE Systems showcased for the first time a new modified version of its Striker II Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) at Paris Air Show last week. …
-
Paris Air Show: Variety spices up special mission aircraft
Various companies were at this year’s Paris Air Show showcasing their intelligence-gathering special mission aircraft with one theme in particular seeming to take precedent; the …
-
Paris Air Show: Test pilot talks CH-53K (video)
While the CH-53K was not present at this year's Paris Air Show, Shephard had the opportunity to speak with Lt Col Jonathan Morel, CH-53K government chief …
-
Paris Air Show: Anka on path to commercial market
While Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) showcased the weaponised version of its Anka UAV at the Paris Air Show the company said that it is also …
-
Paris Air Show: Le Bourget under air defence ‘bubble’ (video)
While most visitors at this year’s Paris Air Show were concerned with applying enough sun protection, the French Air Force had another more pressing concern; …
-
Paris Air Show: T-100 on top form (video)
Of all the companies present at this year's Paris Air Show, Leonardo was the only one to bring its offering for the US Air Force's …