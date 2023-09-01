To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Military Training Technology Report 2023: Part-Task Trainers

Military Training Technology Report 2023: Part-Task Trainers

1st September 2023 - 14:40 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt

RSS

The latest generation of MR headsets used in part-task training can track where the trainee is looking, information that can be used for after-action reviews. (Photo: MVRSimulation)

How part-task trainers can deliver unique outcomes for armed forces

In this latest technology report, Giles Ebbutt looks at the use cases and business models for part-task trainers, which can be rapidly developed and fielded to meet specific needs as a customer's requirements evolve.

With the advance of mixed reality, new task sets are opening up beyond their traditional use in maintenance training and both traditional OEMs and agile SMEs are working on the cutting edge to deliver these new solutions.

View Report
Giles Ebbutt

Author

Giles Ebbutt

Giles Ebbut is a Shephard Media correspondent based in the UK who specialises in C4ISR …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Technology Reports

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us