Military Training Technology Report 2023: Part-Task Trainers
In this latest technology report, Giles Ebbutt looks at the use cases and business models for part-task trainers, which can be rapidly developed and fielded to meet specific needs as a customer's requirements evolve.
With the advance of mixed reality, new task sets are opening up beyond their traditional use in maintenance training and both traditional OEMs and agile SMEs are working on the cutting edge to deliver these new solutions.
