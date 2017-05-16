To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

ITEC 2017: KF Aerospace to deliver Bell 206 FTD

16th May 2017 - 07:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in London

RSS

KF Aerospace, formally Kelowna Flightcraft, has been brought under contract by Canada's Department of National Defence to deliver and operate a Bell 206 Flight Training Device (FTD) for the Royal Canadian Air Force's (RCAF) Contracted Flying Training and Support (CFTS) programme.

CFTS is operated by KF Aerospace's subsidiary, KF Aerospace Defence Programs and is responsible for undertaking primary, basic, rotary-wing and multi-engine pilot training for the RCAF at Southport, Manitoba.

This US$4.7 million contract will see US simulation specialists, Frasca, provide a Bell 206 Level 7 FTD complete with a 220-degree field-of-view visual system and six

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Trevor Nash

Author

Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from ITEC 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us