ITEC 2017: KF Aerospace to deliver Bell 206 FTD
KF Aerospace, formally Kelowna Flightcraft, has been brought under contract by Canada's Department of National Defence to deliver and operate a Bell 206 Flight Training Device (FTD) for the Royal Canadian Air Force's (RCAF) Contracted Flying Training and Support (CFTS) programme.
CFTS is operated by KF Aerospace's subsidiary, KF Aerospace Defence Programs and is responsible for undertaking primary, basic, rotary-wing and multi-engine pilot training for the RCAF at Southport, Manitoba.
This US$4.7 million contract will see US simulation specialists, Frasca, provide a Bell 206 Level 7 FTD complete with a 220-degree field-of-view visual system and six
