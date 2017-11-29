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I/ITSEC 2017: Lockheed outlines training strategy (video)

29th November 2017 - 23:00 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in Orlando

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At this year’s I/ITSEC exhibition in Orlando, Florida, Shephard spoke to Lockheed Martin about the company’s presence at the show and how it is evolving cost-effective solutions in the training and simulation market.

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Grant Turnbull

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Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

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