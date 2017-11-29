I/ITSEC 2017: Lockheed outlines training strategy (video)

I/ITSEC casts light on simulation and training trends
One of the key benefits of I/ITSEC is its ability to shine a spotlight on the current state of the military training and simulation market. …
At this year’s I/ITSEC exhibition in Orlando, Florida, Shephard spoke to Lockheed Martin about the company’s presence at the show and how it is evolving cost-effective solutions in the training and simulation market.
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
One of the key benefits of I/ITSEC is its ability to shine a spotlight on the current state of the military training and simulation market. …
In early November, Rheinmetall transferred the first of 35 MAN TGX series trucks to the German Armed Forces n Oldenburg for driver training. The contract is …
Meggitt Training Systems has launched its new immersive, multi-screen FATS 300 system at I/ITSEC 2017. The system is designed to provide an immersive training environment …
Training and simulation specialists Rockwell Collins used this year's I/ITSEC to showcase how it is moving forward with joint force solutions in the live, virtual …
The US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is looking to leverage virtual reality technology as it develops new flight simulation trainers. The Naval Aviation Training …
The US Army Research Laboratory is pioneering studies into test dummies that accurately represent what happens to the human body when involved in a vehicle …