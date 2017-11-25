I/ITSEC 2017: GlobalSim to deliver sims to USARC
GlobalSim has announced that it has been placed under contract by the US Army Reserve Command (USARC) to provide a number of different training simulators to be delivered in the first half of 2018.
The company will deliver JLG Atlas II telehandler forklift simulators and Kalmar RT240 rough terrain container handler simulators. Both types of devices will be constructed at the company headquarters in Salt Lake City and will be delivered to multiple army training sites in the US.
‘Military projects such as this are a big component of our business – it’s what we do best,’ said
