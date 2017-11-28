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I/ITSEC 2017: CM Labs explores new simulation markets

28th November 2017 - 15:00 GMT | by Alice Budge in London

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CM Labs is targeting new sectors of the training and simulation market as it showcases new virtual reality (VR) supported solution at I/ITSEC 2017.

Best known for its military ground vehicle simulation systems, the company is now emerging in the earthmoving, off-highway and maritime simulation markets.

A year after first announcing its Vortex Studio simulation and visualisation software, CM Labs is demonstrating the latest version, Vortex Studio 2017c, at I/ITSEC 2017.

Using the OpenVR interface, Vortex Studio 2017c allows for the integration of SteamVR-compatible head-mounted display devices including the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift.

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Alice Budge

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Alice Budge

  

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