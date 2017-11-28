I/ITSEC 2017: CM Labs explores new simulation markets

I/ITSEC casts light on simulation and training trends
One of the key benefits of I/ITSEC is its ability to shine a spotlight on the current state of the military training and simulation market. …
CM Labs is targeting new sectors of the training and simulation market as it showcases new virtual reality (VR) supported solution at I/ITSEC 2017.
Best known for its military ground vehicle simulation systems, the company is now emerging in the earthmoving, off-highway and maritime simulation markets.
A year after first announcing its Vortex Studio simulation and visualisation software, CM Labs is demonstrating the latest version, Vortex Studio 2017c, at I/ITSEC 2017.
Using the OpenVR interface, Vortex Studio 2017c allows for the integration of SteamVR-compatible head-mounted display devices including the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift.
CM Labs is also highlighting
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One of the key benefits of I/ITSEC is its ability to shine a spotlight on the current state of the military training and simulation market. …
In early November, Rheinmetall transferred the first of 35 MAN TGX series trucks to the German Armed Forces n Oldenburg for driver training. The contract is …
Meggitt Training Systems has launched its new immersive, multi-screen FATS 300 system at I/ITSEC 2017. The system is designed to provide an immersive training environment …
Training and simulation specialists Rockwell Collins used this year's I/ITSEC to showcase how it is moving forward with joint force solutions in the live, virtual …
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