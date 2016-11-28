To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

I/ITSEC 2016: VR opens up affordable training

28th November 2016 - 12:00 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in London

RSS

Mirroring trends in the commercial gaming arena, virtual reality (VR) technology is once again likely to feature prominently at this year’s I/ITSEC exhibition held in Florida.

Visitors will have several opportunities to don a headset and immerse themselves into a virtual world to carry out a plethora of simulated military missions, whether that is to fire a weapon system, drive a vehicle or complete a maintenance procedure. 

A company that is using the Orlando simulation extravaganza to showcase what it can do with the burgeoning tech is Alabama-based AEgis Technologies.

‘We are focusing a lot on virtual reality this year,’

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Grant Turnbull

Author

Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from I/ITSEC 2016 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us