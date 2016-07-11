To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Farnborough 2016: Leonardo unveils dual-role M-346 (video)

Farnborough 2016: Leonardo unveils dual-role M-346 (video)

11th July 2016 - 10:02 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in Farnborough

Newly re-branded aerospace manufacturer Leonardo has unveiled a dual-role variant of its M-346 trainer aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow, which can be used for both training and operational missions.

Known as the M-346FT (Fighter Trainer), the aircraft utilises the same hardware as the trainer variant but integrates a number of systems and sensors for combat missions including homeland security, close air support and tactical reconnaissance.

Weapons that can be integrated include air-to-air missiles, gun pods, rocket launches and laser-guided weapons. Other missions systems include tactical data link, radar warning receiver, chaff and flare dispenser and secure radios.

Existing customers of

