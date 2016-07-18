To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Farnborough 2016: Nasmyth foreseeing defence growth

18th July 2016 - 12:00 GMT | by Helen Haxell in Farnborough

The Nasmyth Group is experiencing business growth within the defence side of components supply, a trend further emphasised at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA 2016) when 13 out of the 18 aircraft flying in the display on 14 July had Nasmyth components onboard.

Nasmyth supplies manufacturing engine components to the Eurofighter Typhoon. The aircraft's light-weight airframe is a result of only 15% of its surface being made from metal.

In addition, the group supplies part of the inflight refuelling system for the BAE Systems Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer (AJT).

While the defence side of the Nasmyth Group is expected to

