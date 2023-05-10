News
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM outlines acquisition priorities (video)
The Acquisition Executive for U.S. Special Operations Command outlines his priorities and requirements.
Speaking after his executive keynote, USSOCOM’s Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology & Logistics (SOF AT&L) Acquisition Executive (AE) Jim Smith provides an overview of priorities during SOF Week 2023.
More from SOF Week 2023
-
SOF Week 2023: Deputy Director of Acquisition interview (video)
The Deputy Director, Acquisition - U.S. Special Operations Command, talks to the SOF Week show daily team about his current priorities.
-
SOF Week 2023: Program Executive Officer, PEO Rotary Wing interview (video)
Speaking during SOF Week 2023, the head of PEO Rotary Wing for USSOCOM outlines his current priorities.