SOF Week 2023: Program Executive Officer, PEO Rotary Wing interview (video)

10th May 2023 - 16:10 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Speaking during SOF Week 2023, the head of PEO Rotary Wing for USSOCOM outlines his current priorities.

Geoffrey Downer, Program Executive Officer, PEO Rotary Wing (RW) - U.S. Special Operations Command, talks about current priorities and challenges on the sidelines of SOF Week 2023.

