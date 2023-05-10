News
SOF Week 2023: Program Executive Officer, PEO Rotary Wing interview (video)
Speaking during SOF Week 2023, the head of PEO Rotary Wing for USSOCOM outlines his current priorities.
Geoffrey Downer, Program Executive Officer, PEO Rotary Wing (RW) - U.S. Special Operations Command, talks about current priorities and challenges on the sidelines of SOF Week 2023.
