News
SOF Week 2023: Naval Special Warfare Command interview (video)
The Commander of US Naval Special Warfare Command speaks to the SOF Week show daily team about his current challenges and priorities.
Rear Admiral Keith Davids, Commander of US Naval Special Warfare Command, talks about the challenge of finding the right talent for unique requirements during SOF Week 2023.
More from SOF Week 2023
-
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM to consolidate Program Executive Offices into single entity
The US Special Operations Command plans to merge PEO C4 and PEO Special Reconnaissance into PEO Tactical Information Systems.
-
SOF Week 2023: Handheld translation technology breaks the language barrier for operators
USSOCOM operators are already using voice and visual translation devices to improve communications and situational awareness in mission-critical scenarios.