The year ahead: Maritime security
More than 70% of the world’s surface will still be covered by water in 2017 - although given the vagaries of climate change, maybe even be a little bit more will be by the end of the year. Thus, maritime security is still a pretty important subject.
With our macro specs on, the waters of the South and East China Sea are likely to be where most of the headlines are generated as China continues to assert itself, while established regional players do what they can to try and stop this happening. The US and Japan will likely bear
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
World Defense Show 2024: BAE Systems to demonstrate USV system at Defense Services Asia
Nautomate, an autonomous control system for uncrewed marine vehicles, can provide assured mission delivery in complex, congested and contested environments. The system will be demonstrated on a United Engineering Systems P38 boat at DSA in Malaysia in May 2024.
-
US Coast Guard awaits $350 million to acquire icebreakers
The service has declared its intention to purchase an existing commercially available polar vessel, a new Great Lakes icebreaker and Polar Security Cutters.
-
Babcock to supply weapons system for South Korean Jangbogo-III submarine
A total of three Jangbogo-III Batch II class submarines have been ordered as part of the $2.7 billion programme.
-
Naval Group builds underwater drone demonstrator for France
France has awarded a contract to Naval Group to continue the exploration of autonomous underwater capabilities for the French Navy.
-
Planning begins for Harry S Truman overhaul and refuelling
A total of 10 Nimitz-class were built by Newport New Shipbuilding with the last one entering service in January 2009. The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) entered service in 1998 with an out-of-service date of the early 2060s.