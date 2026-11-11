Kongsberg Maritime and Thales UK team on Arctic Hunter Type 92 proposal
Kongsberg Maritime, a Norwegian maritime technology company, has put forward a commercially built uncrewed surface vessel (USV) for the Royal Navy’s (RN) Type 92 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) requirement, promising a militarised vessel by the end of the decade and a production rate of three or four a year.
The Arctic Hunter USV, unveiled on 9 November 2026 ahead of the Atlantic Future Forum conference in Oslo, Norway, is based on one of the company’s existing Arctic commercial vessel designs. The proposal includes the Sonar 2087 and military communications of French defence and technology group Thales, whose operation in the UK
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