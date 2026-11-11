Open menu Search

Kongsberg Maritime and Thales UK team on Arctic Hunter Type 92 proposal

11th November 2026 - 08:00 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

RSS

The Arctic Hunter is based on a 56m Arctic fishing vessel design adapted for uncrewed operation. (Photo: Kongsberg Maritime)

The Norwegian company says a commercial hull, proven sonar and a British yard could deliver uncrewed submarine hunters by the end of the decade, but the Royal Navy has not yet set a requirement or timeline.

Kongsberg Maritime, a Norwegian maritime technology company, has put forward a commercially built uncrewed surface vessel (USV) for the Royal Navy’s (RN) Type 92 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) requirement, promising a militarised vessel by the end of the decade and a production rate of three or four a year.

The Arctic Hunter USV, unveiled on 9 November 2026 ahead of the Atlantic Future Forum conference in Oslo, Norway, is based on one of the company’s existing Arctic commercial vessel designs. The proposal includes the Sonar 2087 and military communications of French defence and technology group Thales, whose operation in the UK

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Harry McNeil

Author

Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us