Whiskey Project scouts for more clients

19th May 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

The Alpha MMRC tactical craft was on display at Modern Day Marine in May 2022. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

The Alpha MMRC is being delivered to the Australian Defence Force but its developer Whiskey Project Group is interested in generating further interest.

The Australia-based Whiskey Project Group displayed its multi-mission reconnaissance craft (MMRC) Alpha at the Modern Day Marine (MDM) exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 May.

First manufactured in 2021, a number of Alphas are already being delivered to the Australian Defence Force, company representatives told Shephard.

Alpha can transport up to 12 crew and passengers. It is powered by two diesel outboard engines, has an overall length of 9.31m and a maximum payload of 2,012kg.

The craft on display at MDM the Alpha had three Dillon Aero miniguns and a Hoverfly-made tethered UA, but ‘the client can determine the

