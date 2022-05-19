Whiskey Project scouts for more clients

The Australia-based Whiskey Project Group displayed its multi-mission reconnaissance craft (MMRC) Alpha at the Modern Day Marine (MDM) exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 May.

First manufactured in 2021, a number of Alphas are already being delivered to the Australian Defence Force, company representatives told Shephard.

Alpha can transport up to 12 crew and passengers. It is powered by two diesel outboard engines, has an overall length of 9.31m and a maximum payload of 2,012kg.

The craft on display at MDM the Alpha had three Dillon Aero miniguns and a Hoverfly-made tethered UA, but ‘the client can determine the