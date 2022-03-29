DSA 2022: Dillon Aero seeks to stoke Asia-Pacific appetite for miniguns

Dillon Aero expects increased demands for its range of miniguns in the Asia-Pacific region for deployment on land, sea and air platforms, along with a demand for the .50cal Dillon Aero 503D when the weapon is cleared for export.

The company is also seeking to revitalise its existing relationships with clients in the region that had been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic which disputed travel to the region from the US.

Speaking to Shephard during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur on 28-31 March, Randy Nance, VP of business development at Dillon Aero, said the company’s relationship with its clients involves a significant amount of personal interaction, particularly in regard to training, maintenance and support for its products which was disrupted due to travel restrictions.

‘Now that restrictions have eased we can interact as we did before with our clients and potential clients,’ he noted.

Nance said the 503D is especially suitable for being mounted on boats and ships operated by navies in the Asia-Pacific region, as the 1,800m range of the weapon would be relevant for a maritime environment with limited terrain obstacles. Indeed, the Royal Malaysian Navy is said to be considering miniguns for some of its platforms.

The 503D has already a number of clients in and outside the US waiting to place orders on the system when it is available, Nance noted, adding: ‘We’ve plenty of people already asking for it even before it’s available.’

He remarked that there are plenty of prospects in the region for the 7.62mm M134D series, which is designed to be mounted on tactical vehicles and helicopters. Indonesia has fitted the system on its army helicopters while the Philippines’ purchase of S-70i Black Hawks will lead to requirements for some of these helicopters to be armed with the miniguns.

Similarly, AH-6i helicopter purchases in Thailand may lead to minigun purchases.

The Malaysian Army makes extensive use of Dillon miniguns in land and air platforms, helping (in Nance’s opinion) to spark broader region interest in the weapons.

For example, Malaysian Army AV4 Lipanbara MRAPs and several of its 4x4 GK-M1 tactical vehicles are armed with a Dillon minigun, while Malaysian Army AW109 helicopters include a single door-mounted minigun and the six newly arrived MD 530G light attack helicopters feature a pod-mounted version of the weapon.

‘The Malaysians are our biggest customers with over 45 guns and their extensive use of our guns on vehicles and helicopters have really sparked interest in the guns among countries in the region,’ Nance concluded.