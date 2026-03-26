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Hanwha Ocean and TKMS are firming up their Canadian next-gen submarine proposals

26th March 2026 - 11:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Victoria-class HMCS Windsor submarine sails along with HMCS Montreal. (Photo: Canadian DND)

CPSP competitors are proposing platforms fitted with advanced, next-generation capabilities to be built and sustained in cooperation with the Canadian industry.

The two competitors for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) – South Korean Hanwha Ocean and German Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems (TKMS) – are proposing next-generation capabilities designed to offer stealth, provide target detection and enable long periods of underwater operation for the 

Both shipbuilders have also been sealing partnerships with local contractors to ensure national service support and supply chain for the future conventional/attack platforms over their service life.

Hanwha Ocean’s offer includes a design based on the Dosan Ahn Chang-Ho Class KSS-III. TKMS, in turn, is proposing the HDW Class 212 Common Design (212CD).

The KSS-III is the same class of

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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