To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

As Vikrant heads to sea, India must look at more carriers

6th August 2021 - 01:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

The future indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant heads out to sea on its maiden voyage. (Photo: IN)

India's second aircraft carrier commences maiden sea trials, but more carriers are needed.

The first home-grown Indian Aircraft Carrier (IAC-1) – the future INS Vikrant designed by the Indian Navy’s (IN) Directorate of Naval Design – left Kochi and headed for sea trials on 4 July.

Trials are scheduled to last until the end of 2021 and Shephard learned that compatibility trials for aviation assets will start in early 2022.

Vikrant completed harbour and basin trials last December, but the vessel is at least six years behind schedule. It is expected to enter service in the first half of 2022.

IAC-1 is 262m long, 62m at its widest and 59m high. It has 14 decks ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users