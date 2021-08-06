As Vikrant heads to sea, India must look at more carriers

Poland shortlists Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for Project Miecznik
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems has been selected to potentially provide the Polish Navy with Meko frigates.
The first home-grown Indian Aircraft Carrier (IAC-1) – the future INS Vikrant designed by the Indian Navy’s (IN) Directorate of Naval Design – left Kochi and headed for sea trials on 4 July.
Trials are scheduled to last until the end of 2021 and Shephard learned that compatibility trials for aviation assets will start in early 2022.
Vikrant completed harbour and basin trials last December, but the vessel is at least six years behind schedule. It is expected to enter service in the first half of 2022.
IAC-1 is 262m long, 62m at its widest and 59m high. It has 14 decks ...
USS Nantucket will be the 14th Freedom-class LCS out of 16 planned for the USN.
The Department of Defense (DoD) contract aims to produce autonomous full-scale ocean-going vertical take-off landing replenishment platforms.
The UK is beefing up its Greek frigate proposal with a pair of Type 23s.
Three companies gain IDIQ deals for Independence-class LCS sustainment with a total maximum value of almost $345 million.
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force is on track to receive more Rolling Airframe Missiles plus contractor support for the Aegis missile defence system.