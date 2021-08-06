As Vikrant heads to sea, India must look at more carriers

The first home-grown Indian Aircraft Carrier (IAC-1) – the future INS Vikrant designed by the Indian Navy’s (IN) Directorate of Naval Design – left Kochi and headed for sea trials on 4 July.

Trials are scheduled to last until the end of 2021 and Shephard learned that compatibility trials for aviation assets will start in early 2022.

Vikrant completed harbour and basin trials last December, but the vessel is at least six years behind schedule. It is expected to enter service in the first half of 2022.

IAC-1 is 262m long, 62m at its widest and 59m high. It has 14 decks ...