Vard pitches Vigilance OPV design to replace Canada’s Kingston class

Partnering with Heddle Shipyards, Thales Canada, SH Defence and Fincantieri under the ‘Team Vigilance’ banner, the vessel design, Vigilance, is being pitched as a replacement for the Royal Canadian Navy’s Kingston-class vessels.

Vard Marine VP business development Derek Buxton said: ‘With our experience in designing modern multi-mission OPVs such as the RCN’s AOPS and the USCG’s Heritage-class cutters, and the vast, aligned, experience of our Team Vigilance partners, we stand ready to support the government of Canada throughout the ongoing conception, development, delivery and deployment of their future offshore patrol vessel program. ‘

Vigilance balances several traits, including flexibility,