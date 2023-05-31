To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Vard pitches Vigilance OPV design to replace Canada’s Kingston class

31st May 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Vard's Vigilance OPV is billed as a replacement for the Royal Canadian Navy's Kingston class. (Photo: Vard/Team Vigilance)

Vard Marine has launched an OPV designed and tailored to meet the future needs of the Royal Canadian Navy at the CANSEC 2023 event.

Partnering with Heddle Shipyards, Thales Canada, SH Defence and Fincantieri under the ‘Team Vigilance’ banner, the vessel design, Vigilance, is being pitched as a replacement for the Royal Canadian Navy’s Kingston-class vessels.

Vard Marine VP business development Derek Buxton said: ‘With our experience in designing modern multi-mission OPVs such as the RCN’s AOPS and the USCG’s Heritage-class cutters, and the vast, aligned, experience of our Team Vigilance partners, we stand ready to support the government of Canada throughout the ongoing conception, development, delivery and deployment of their future offshore patrol vessel program. ‘

Vigilance balances several traits, including flexibility,

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

