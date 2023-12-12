Kuwait set to get Double Eagle underwater UV

Saab has won a deal to supply a Double Eagle Semi-Autonomous Remotely Operated Vehicle (SAROV) to the Kuwait Naval Force through a Foreign Military Sale contract with the US Navy.

Kuwait has become the seventh country to order or operate the platform with Poland recently adding systems to operate from the Polish Navy’s Kormoran II-class MCM minehunters.

The Double Eagle family of undersea vehicles have been operationally proven and in the SAROV configuration the vehicle can be used both as an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) for detection, classification and identification, and as an ROV for mine disposal.

The vehicles can be launched from ship, shore or craft of opportunity. All Double Eagle systems can be housed in a standard container, providing a deployable solution across a variety of platforms enabling rapid response to mine threats.

The Double Eagle Sarov can be used for a variety of missions, including underwater survey, REA, detection and identification of underwater objects, and mine disposal.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the platform can carry a maximum payload of >250kg and has a depth rating of 500m as standard, although this can be optionally increased to 1,500m or 3,000m.