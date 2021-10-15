USN to christen latest LCS Santa Barbara

RN fires Switchblade 300 from autonomous MADFOX
The RN launched Switchblade 300 from the MADFOX autonomous platform for the first time.
On 16 October, the USN will christen its newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), the future USS Santa Barbara.
The christening ceremony will be held in Mobile, Alabama.
The LCS is designed to operate in near-shore environments supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.
The USN’s LCS fleet comprises two ship designs: the Lockheed Martin Freedom and Austal USA Independence variants.
The first Independence-variant LCS, USS Independence, was commissioned in 2010. The ship was decommissioned earlier this year, having been in service for a little over a decade.
Austal USA is currently building two further LCS, the future USS Augusta and Kingsville, and another the future USS Pierre, is on order.
Lockheed Martin has received an FMS contract modification to expand Aegis in-scope work.
Another Guardian-class patrol boat has entered service in the South Pacific.
A JV between BAE Systems and KBR is providing hard facilities management at HMNB Portsmouth and alongside support to the RN.
The service life of three upgraded La Fayette frigates will overlap slightly with new-generation FDI vessels.
The future JS Hakugei is Japan’s fourth lithium-ion battery-equipped submarine, following Taigei and the final two boats of the Soryu-class.