USN to christen latest LCS Santa Barbara

15th October 2021 - 15:38 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Independence variant LCS USS Tulsa (left), USS Manchester (centre) and USS Independence (right) sail in formation in the eastern Pacific. (Photo: USN)

The future USS Santa Barbara is the service’s 16 Independence-variant LCS and the 32nd vessel of the two-design class.

On 16 October, the USN will christen its newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS), the future USS Santa Barbara.

The christening ceremony will be held in Mobile, Alabama.

The LCS is designed to operate in near-shore environments supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.

The USN’s LCS fleet comprises two ship designs: the Lockheed Martin Freedom and Austal USA Independence variants.

The first Independence-variant LCS, USS Independence, was commissioned in 2010. The ship was decommissioned earlier this year, having been in service for a little over a decade.

Austal USA is currently building two further LCS, the future USS Augusta and Kingsville, and another the future USS Pierre, is on order.

More from Naval Warfare

