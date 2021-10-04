To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

USN reorganises submarine programme offices

4th October 2021 - 12:37 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Attack submarine USS Virginia arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for an extended drydock selective restrictive availability. (Photo: USN)

The USN says it is committed to ensuring decisions are aligned with, and will not impact, the construction of the Columbia-class SSBNs.

The USN has reorganised its acquisition workforce to better manage its submarine enterprise.

Changes reorganise two existing Programme Executive Offices (PEOs) and form a third to better support submarine acquisition, operational capability and availability.

Commander Naval Sea Systems Command VAdm Bill Galinis said the realignment was about 'delivering combat power to the fleet'.

The three reorganised PEOs cover the entire naval submarine enterprise, including the Virginia-class SSNs, the transition from Ohio to Columbia-class SSBNs, and the development of the future SSN(X).

Changes to the submarine enterprise were formalised during a 1 October ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard.

Formerly PEO …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users