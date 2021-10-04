USN reorganises submarine programme offices

The USN has reorganised its acquisition workforce to better manage its submarine enterprise.

Changes reorganise two existing Programme Executive Offices (PEOs) and form a third to better support submarine acquisition, operational capability and availability.

Commander Naval Sea Systems Command VAdm Bill Galinis said the realignment was about 'delivering combat power to the fleet'.

The three reorganised PEOs cover the entire naval submarine enterprise, including the Virginia-class SSNs, the transition from Ohio to Columbia-class SSBNs, and the development of the future SSN(X).

Changes to the submarine enterprise were formalised during a 1 October ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard.

Formerly PEO …