USN reorganises submarine programme offices

Russia confirms timeline for final Buyan-M corvette deliveries
The Russian Navy plans to take two additional small missile corvettes of the Buyan-M class to meet immediate operational needs.
The USN has reorganised its acquisition workforce to better manage its submarine enterprise.
Changes reorganise two existing Programme Executive Offices (PEOs) and form a third to better support submarine acquisition, operational capability and availability.
Commander Naval Sea Systems Command VAdm Bill Galinis said the realignment was about 'delivering combat power to the fleet'.
The three reorganised PEOs cover the entire naval submarine enterprise, including the Virginia-class SSNs, the transition from Ohio to Columbia-class SSBNs, and the development of the future SSN(X).
Changes to the submarine enterprise were formalised during a 1 October ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard.
Formerly PEO …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The Russian Navy plans to take two additional small missile corvettes of the Buyan-M class to meet immediate operational needs.
The agreement between Leonardo and the French Navy comprises logistics support and maintenance services for the OTO 76/62 SR weapon systems on-board the Horizon, FREMM and FDI -class frigates.
Acusonic would allow small craft operating near coastlines or riverbanks to detect the location of threats.
The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.
BAE Systems claims success in delivering complex logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 21 on its maiden operational deployment.
Banshee target drones could be used by the RN for experimentation of future sensors, weaponry and radio equipment.