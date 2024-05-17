US Navy places small boat order worth up to $290 million

Gravois Aluminium Boats will supply up to 73 small patrol boats to Naval Expeditionary Combat Command under a indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract that could be worth up to US$290 million over seven years.

The boats will be built by Garvis subsidiaries Metal Shark and ReconCraft with the former awarded awarded a $6.5 initial order and the latter $7.7 million.

The orders under the initial contract are expected to be completed by the end of next year with ReconCraft’s boats funded from National Guard and Reserve Equipment Appropriations and Metal Shark boats from the US Navy.

This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment with four offers received with US Navy Naval Sea Systems Command as contracting activity.

In 2023, ReconCraft was awarded contract worth almost $36 million to supply the US Navy with 12 40-ft patrol boats with work on the boats running through September 2025.

Metal Shark was awarded a initial order in 2017 from the US Navy for 11 PB(X) which was for the Defiant 40. Under the terms of the award, potentially worth more than $90 million, Metal Shark will build up to 50 PB(X) vessels for the navy, along with trailers, spares, training packages and technical support.