USN orders post-delivery work on USS Vermont

USS Vermont, pictured in October 2020 (Photo: USN/Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Bianchi)

Post-delivery work on USS Vermont to be completed by May 2022.

General Dynamics Electric Boat has received a $13.09 million contract modification from the USN for ‘planning and execution of USS Vermont (SSN 792) post-delivery work period’, the DoD announced on 4 November.

Work on the first Block IV Virginia-class fast attack submarine will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by May 2022.

Construction of USS Vermont began in May 2014 and it was commissioned into the USN in April 2020 as the 19th Virginia-class boat. These submarines perform a range of key functions including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, ISR, mine warfare and SOF transportation.