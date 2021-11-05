USN orders post-delivery work on USS Vermont

SEA takes full control of JSK Naval Support
Cohort Group company SEA has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Canada-based JSK Naval Support for an undisclosed sum. SEA and Kaycom established …
General Dynamics Electric Boat has received a $13.09 million contract modification from the USN for ‘planning and execution of USS Vermont (SSN 792) post-delivery work period’, the DoD announced on 4 November.
Work on the first Block IV Virginia-class fast attack submarine will be performed in Groton, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by May 2022.
Construction of USS Vermont began in May 2014 and it was commissioned into the USN in April 2020 as the 19th Virginia-class boat. These submarines perform a range of key functions including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, ISR, mine warfare and SOF transportation.
An unspecified Gulf navy has contracted Rohde & Schwarz to provide communication systems for its new corvettes.
The UK RN is debating whether to procure an interim replacement for its Harpoon missiles or leave the capability unfilled until a new weapon can be brought into service.
South Korea's navy is modernising with new vessels at a high tempo, but it is facing manpower shortfalls.
A South Korean firm has emerged triumphant in a two-horse race to develop a new close-in weapon system for the South Korean navy.
The Indian Navy should commission its first Visakhapatnam-class destroyer shortly after it was handed over by its shipbuilder.