US Navy orders improved SeaSparrow missiles

30th September 2024 - 16:43 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Full rate production of ESSM Block 2 was announced in 2022. (Photo: US Navy)

ESSM Block 2 upgrade replaces the largely obsolete guidance section with a dual mode Active/Semi-Active X-Band seeker.

Raytheon will supply RIM-162 Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 missiles for the US and other NATO countries under a US$525 million contract placed by the US Navy.

ESSM Block 2 is a short-to-medium-range, ship-launched, dual-mode, guided missile that has increased manoeuvrability and improved performance over its Block 1 predecessor.

A key feature of the new standard of ESSM is that it reduces dependence on shipboard illumination and is integrated on a wide variety of combat systems and launchers to provide improved performance in stressed marine environments.

Additionally, it has significant digital processing margin to keep pace with evolving threats through software improvements.

More than 4,700 of the Block 1 variant have been delivered and more than 5,200 ordered.

The missile production and development is managed by the NATO SeaSparrow Consortium composed of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Turkey and the US.

In September 2022, Raytheon received a $55.5 million contract modification (plus options worth up to $22.8 million) from Naval Sea Systems Command to support FY2021–FY2023 ESSM Block 2 full-rate production requirements for the US Navy and allied navies.

