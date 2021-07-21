USN orders additional Aegis modernisation kits and VLS modules

SM-3 launch from the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Hopper. (Photo: USN)

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Constellation-class frigates will benefit from combat system upgrades.

US Naval Sea Systems Command has ordered more Aegis modernisation (AMOD) kits from Raytheon Missiles and Defense for USN Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyers.

The order is worth $35.66 million and combines AMOD purchases for the USN (59%) and Japan (41% under the FMS programme), the DoD announced on 19 July.

The AMOD programme fields combat system upgrades that will enhance the anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defence capabilities of Aegis-equipped vessels.

Arleigh Burke-class ships and Constellation-class (FFG 62) frigates for the USN will also benefit from an additional 70 MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) modules and ancillary equipment, to be provided by July 2025 by Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems under a $231.4 million contract modification.

This deal, announced by the DoD on 20 July, includes FMS purchases for Australia (13%) and Spain (7%).

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the MK 41 VLS has been ordered by 14 overseas navies in addition to the USN.