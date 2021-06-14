To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

USN issues shipboard ASW contract to Leidos

14th June 2021 - 15:37 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Shipboard AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 anti-submarine warfare system. (Photo: Leidos)

AN/SQQ-89 systems receive, combine and process active and passive sensor data from the hull-mounted array, towed array and sonobuoys.

Leidos has received a $26.91 million contract from Naval Sea Systems Command to install AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems aboard USN and allied surface vessels.

Work includes integrated logistic supports, fleet support, and lifecycle sustainment, and is scheduled for completion of the Navy’s surface ship undersea warfare systems.

The deal includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $61.73 million and the completion date to June 2023, the DoD noted in an 11 June announcement.

The contract combines purchases for the USN (97.6%), Australia (0.4%) and Japan (2%).

AN/SQQ-89 systems receive, combine and process active and passive sensor data from the hull-mounted array, towed array and sonobuoys. AN/SQQ-89 is also integrated with the Aegis combat system aboard Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

