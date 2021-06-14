USN issues shipboard ASW contract to Leidos

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
Leidos has received a $26.91 million contract from Naval Sea Systems Command to install AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems aboard USN and allied surface vessels.
Work includes integrated logistic supports, fleet support, and lifecycle sustainment, and is scheduled for completion of the Navy’s surface ship undersea warfare systems.
The deal includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $61.73 million and the completion date to June 2023, the DoD noted in an 11 June announcement.
The contract combines purchases for the USN (97.6%), Australia (0.4%) and Japan (2%).
AN/SQQ-89 systems receive, combine and process active and passive sensor data from the hull-mounted array, towed array and sonobuoys. AN/SQQ-89 is also integrated with the Aegis combat system aboard Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.