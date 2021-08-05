USN awards LCS sustainment contracts

Sea Machines to develop autonomous supply platforms
The Department of Defense (DoD) contract aims to produce autonomous full-scale ocean-going vertical take-off landing replenishment platforms.
Three US companies have received IDIQ multiple-award contracts worth up to $344.72 million, to support MAC I sustainment execution efforts for Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs) based in San Diego.
Austal USA, Epsilon Systems Solutions and Continental Maritime of San Diego (formerly Huntington Ingalls Industries San Diego Shipyard) are the recipients.
Each of the contracts from Naval Sea Systems Command has an estimated ordering period of 19 months, which is expected to end in February 2023.
Austal USA is already providing design services and integrated data and product model environment support for the Independence class under a June 2021 contract modification, and Wärtsilä Defense was awarded a contract last week to repair waterjet and shaft assemblies.
The Department of Defense (DoD) contract aims to produce autonomous full-scale ocean-going vertical take-off landing replenishment platforms.
The UK is beefing up its Greek frigate proposal with a pair of Type 23s.
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force is on track to receive more Rolling Airframe Missiles plus contractor support for the Aegis missile defence system.
The UK RN has paid off two Sandown-class minehunters, paving the way for their transfer to Ukrainian service.
Ceremony in Alexandria marks completion of $1.6 billion submarine procurement programme.
HII has passed a significant milestone in the construction of the John F. Kennedy carrier, one of four Gerald R Ford-class carriers ordered by the USN.