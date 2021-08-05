USN awards LCS sustainment contracts

USS Independence, pictured in April 2012. (Photo: USN/ Petty Officer 2nd Class Gary Granger)

Three companies gain IDIQ deals for Independence-class LCS sustainment with a total maximum value of almost $345 million.

Three US companies have received IDIQ multiple-award contracts worth up to $344.72 million, to support MAC I sustainment execution efforts for Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs) based in San Diego.

Austal USA, Epsilon Systems Solutions and Continental Maritime of San Diego (formerly Huntington Ingalls Industries San Diego Shipyard) are the recipients.

Each of the contracts from Naval Sea Systems Command has an estimated ordering period of 19 months, which is expected to end in February 2023.

Austal USA is already providing design services and integrated data and product model environment support for the Independence class under a June 2021 contract modification, and Wärtsilä Defense was awarded a contract last week to repair waterjet and shaft assemblies.