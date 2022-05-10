USN and RAN to receive advanced anti-submarine warfare suite

The USN and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) will received upgraded hardware to support development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) combat system suite, the DoD announced on 9 May.

A $67.85 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command will see Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems provide Technical Insertion-20 (TI-20) AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 systems plus AN/SQS-53C transmitter infrastructure shipset hardware.

Work will be completed by August 2024.

The latest announcement follows an $80.24 million modification for AN/SQQ-89A(V)15, awarded in July 2021.

AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 uses passive sonar to provide early warning of threat torpedoes. The open-architecture system requires software upgrades every two years and TI hardware upgrades every four years.