USN and RAN to receive advanced anti-submarine warfare suite

10th May 2022 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Graphic depicting AN/SQQ-89A in action. (Image: USN)

The AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 combat system suite being provided to Australia and the US uses passive sonar to provide early warning of threat torpedoes.

The USN and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) will received upgraded hardware to support development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) combat system suite, the DoD announced on 9 May.

A $67.85 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command will see Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems provide Technical Insertion-20 (TI-20) AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 systems plus AN/SQS-53C transmitter infrastructure shipset hardware.

Work will be completed by August 2024.

The latest announcement follows an $80.24 million modification for AN/SQQ-89A(V)15, awarded in July 2021.

AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 uses passive sonar to provide early warning of threat torpedoes. The open-architecture system requires software upgrades every two years and TI hardware upgrades every four years.

