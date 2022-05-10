USN and RAN to receive advanced anti-submarine warfare suite

Indo-Pacific 2022: PFG unveils Sentinel 1100 watercraft
A Tasmanian company is positioning its watercraft, using a unique construction material, for Australian naval requirements.
The USN and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) will received upgraded hardware to support development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) combat system suite, the DoD announced on 9 May.
A $67.85 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command will see Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems provide Technical Insertion-20 (TI-20) AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 systems plus AN/SQS-53C transmitter infrastructure shipset hardware.
Work will be completed by August 2024.
The latest announcement follows an $80.24 million modification for AN/SQQ-89A(V)15, awarded in July 2021.
AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 uses passive sonar to provide early warning of threat torpedoes. The open-architecture system requires software upgrades every two years and TI hardware upgrades every four years.
A Tasmanian company is positioning its watercraft, using a unique construction material, for Australian naval requirements.
Austal has shown off a new OPV design that straddles a gap in its range, plus it is pursuing unmanned versions of its vessels.
The sinking in April of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea flagship, although not evidence of a major change in the naval domain, is a far cry from the pre-emptive scuttling of Ukraine’s own flagship. The donation of increasingly advanced materiel demonstrates increased faith in Ukraine’s ability to resist the Russian invaders.
BMT has thrown its hat into the ring for Australia's joint support ship requirement.
For the first time, Australia is moving towards developing extra-large autonomous underwater vehicles.
HMS Dreadnought is scheduled to enter service in the early 2030s as the first of a new generation of SSBNs for the RN.