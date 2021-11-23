USN accepts Freedom-variant LCS as combining gear fix found

On November 18, the USN accepted delivery of Freedom-variant LCS the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul after 'rigorous testing' of a modification to the variant's combining gear.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the first Freedom-variant LCS to receive the fix, which will eventually be rolled out to all ships of the variant.

Shephard Defence Insight notes the variant suffered from a material defect with its combining gear, which transmits power generated by the ship's engines to its waterjet propulsion system.

In a statement, Lockheed Martin told Shephard: 'Lockheed Martin is proud of its longstanding partnership with the USN and continues to …