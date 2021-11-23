To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USN accepts Freedom-variant LCS as combining gear fix found

23rd November 2021 - 12:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) USS Freedom. (Photo: USN)

The fix comes after the USN halted deliveries of Lockheed Martin’s Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship due to a class-wide flaw in the design.

On November 18, the USN accepted delivery of Freedom-variant LCS the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul after 'rigorous testing' of a modification to the variant's combining gear.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the first Freedom-variant LCS to receive the fix, which will eventually be rolled out to all ships of the variant.

Shephard Defence Insight notes the variant suffered from a material defect with its combining gear, which transmits power generated by the ship's engines to its waterjet propulsion system.

In a statement, Lockheed Martin told Shephard: 'Lockheed Martin is proud of its longstanding partnership with the USN and continues to …

