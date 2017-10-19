USCG transfers cutters to Costa Rica
The US Coast Guard (USCG) has transferred two former cutters - Long Island and Roanoke Island - to the Costa Rican Coast Guard, the USCG announced on 16 October.
The cutters are the fifth and sixth 110ft patrol boats to be transferred to a foreign partner nation under the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) programme.
Under a foreign military sales programme, the USCG will provide new equipment to outfit the cutters, and technical and training services, before the Costa Rican Coast Guard sails the cutters from the coast guard yard in Curtis Bay, Maryland, to reach Costa Rica in spring 2018.
Each patrol boat transfer saves the USCG money in remediation and disposal costs. EDA transfers also help build and sustain international partnerships in support of the US national maritime strategy and promote regional and global maritime safety and security.
Long Island and Roanoke Island were previously based in Alaska and were decommissioned in 2015. The multimission Island-class patrol boats entered service in the mid-1980s; 23 of the 49 cutters originally in the class remain in service. They are being replaced with 58 154ft fast response cutters.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Netherlands to acquire Finnish littoral assault craft in LCVP replacement programme
The Dutch navy had reportedly been considering BAE Systems’ Littoral Strike Craft to replace its ageing landing craft fleet.
-
Swedish navy moves to final phase of Blekinge-class sub production with new Saab order
Saab Kockums was initially awarded the contract to build two A26 submarines for the Royal Swedish Navy in 2015, but the programme has faced delays and escalating costs.
-
Germany goes for more US equipment for F127 frigates with SPY-6 radar choice
If the foreign military sale request is approved, Germany would be the first country outside the US to acquire the technology, which is currently used extensively by the US Navy.
-
Beyond GPS: How LEO satellites are changing the game in naval navigation
Satellite navigation is increasingly critical for global maritime defence, and Low Earth Orbit satellites are rapidly overtaking the traditional and more widely used Medium Earth Orbit option as they are less susceptible to jamming or spoofing.
-
US continues to review AUKUS submarine deal as HII ticks off new Virginia-class sea trials
The initial sea trials for Virginia-class SSN 798 conducted by Newport News Shipbuilding division and the US Navy marked an “important step”, but the ongoing AUKUS review casts a shadow over what the progress means for the partner nations.