USCG receives new missionised aircraft

The US Coast Guard (USCG) received its ninth HC-130J Super Hercules long range surveillance aircraft equipped with the Minotaur mission system suite on 8 March.

Integration work was completed at L3 Technologies’ facility in Waco, Texas.

The aircraft, CGNR 2007, was also outfitted with the coast guard-specific integrated radar, sensors and communication systems in a process called missionisation, after which the aircraft was redesignated an HC- 130J.

The USCG also transferred its fourth missionised HC-144B Ocean Sentry medium range surveillance aircraft into the fleet on 19 February. The aircraft, CGNR 2317, was outfitted with the Ocean Sentry Refresh (OSR) modifications and the Minotaur mission system at the Aviation Logistics Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The OSR project upgrades include a new flight management system, which manages communication control, navigation and equipment monitoring. Following completion of upgrades, each aircraft is redesignated as an HC-144B. Minotaur integrates installed sensors and radar and provides improved data fusion and information processing and sharing capabilities.

The coast guard plans to upgrade each of its 18 HC-144s before 2022.