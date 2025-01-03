US to resume production of SM–3 IB interceptors

US Congress has allocated $250 million for restoring the production of the RIM-161 Standard Missile 3 Block IB (SM–3 IB) despite the US Navy and US Missile Defence Agency’s (MDA) decision to discontinue the procurement of the interceptor in favour of the SM-3 Block IIA after FY2024.

The fund was included in the FY2025 National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA), which US lawmakers approved in December.

Supplied by RTX Raytheon, the SM–3 IB is a surface-to-air capability designed for exo-atmospheric engagements against short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their mid-course phase. It has been in operation with the Navy since