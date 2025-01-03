To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US to resume production of SM–3 IB interceptors

3rd January 2025 - 10:48 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

An SM-3 Block IB interceptor being launched from USS Lake Erie. (Photo: US Navy)

Although the US Navy and MDA planned to discontinue the acquisition of this missile, Congress provided $250 million for its manufacturing.

US Congress has allocated $250 million for restoring the production of the RIM-161 Standard Missile 3 Block IB (SM–3 IB) despite the US Navy and US Missile Defence Agency’s (MDA) decision to discontinue the procurement of the interceptor in favour of the SM-3 Block IIA after FY2024.

The fund was included in the FY2025 National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA), which US lawmakers approved in December.

Supplied by RTX Raytheon, the SM–3 IB is a surface-to-air capability designed for exo-atmospheric engagements against short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their mid-course phase. It has been in operation with the Navy since

